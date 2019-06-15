Thinking back to about 20 years ago, boy, it was a different time.



The BMW M5 had only 400 horsepower, the Toronto Raptors didn't have a shot at the NBA Finals and one of Ferrari's masterpieces was the 575M. Smart buyers shrugged off the Formula 1-style gearbox and opted for a third pedal.



Because of how rare 575M Ferraris are, these days if you run across one its price is through the roof.



Over the past 24 hours I stumbled upon a black on black example listed on Bring A Trailer (BAT). With less than 30,000 miles on the clock and looking rather clean, I just knew I had to share this one with you, Spies. Bidding ends in the coming days.



That said, I've got to ask: WHICH vehicle do YOU think is bound to SPIKE in price and become a valued classic?







This 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello was sold new at Ferrari of Washington in Sterling, Virginia on November 15, 2002 and is one of 246 examples featuring a gated 6-speed manual gearbox. Options include interior carbon trim and the Fiorano Handling Package, which adds factory upgrades to the braking, suspension, and steering systems. Power is provided by a 5.7-liter quad-cam V12, and the car is finished in Nero Daytona over a black leather interior. It was acquired by the selling dealer on behalf of the previous owner in July 2010 and subsequently exported to Ontario, Canada. The current owner purchased the car a few years ago, and 29,500 miles are now shown on the odometer. The timing belts and fluids were replaced less than 100 miles ago in August 2018. This 575M is now offered on dealer consignment in Calgary with its window sticker, tool kit, owner’s manuals, and car cover, as well as a clean Carfax report and an Alberta registration.



Read Article