WHICH Vehicle Is Your SIGNIFICANT OTHER All HOT And Bothered Over? The One They Keep Telling You They Want SO Badly.

We're always talking about the rides we own or wish for but let's not forget for many of us, we have a partner who ALSO loves them.



And when we're together on a road trip that subject inevitably comes up when they see something driving and they get all hot and bothered over it.

You know the conversation. OMG, did you just see that (Fill in the blank)? What is that? How much are those? I need a new vehicle. And we just have to sit there and nod and listen. Like they do for us.

So which vehicles are they currently excited about? Which ones are they saying that's my next ride or my birthday is coming up, it would SURE be nice to get one of THOSE!

Tell us what are their current front runners?





