WHICH Version Would YOU Most Likely Buy Of The Mustang Mach-E? An EV? Gas Version? Hybrid?

Probably one of the most impressive reveals in recent memory from Ford, the Mustang Mach-E is, in our eyes, a big deal.

That's because it squares up directly with the upcoming Tesla Model Y.

While some folks are still trying to come to grip with the use of the Mustang nameplate, we love it. To us it was a necessary business decision as Ford aims to do hand-to-hand combat with Tesla.

Although my previous thread just disclosed that the Mustang Mach-E First Edition is sold out for the U.S. market, we started thinking about something else. What if the Mustang Mach-E was offered in other forms. Would YOU want one of the other variants.

IF you had a choice between a fully electric Mustang Mach-E, a gasoline-powered variant and a hybrid Mach-E, WHICH would you put in your driveway?



