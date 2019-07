General Motors President Mark Reuss sees the new midengine Chevrolet Corvette recasting the sports car market: The starting price below $60,000 keeps it attainable to loyalists, while its newfound capabilities — such as reaching 60 mph in three seconds or less — may attract buyers who spend lavishly on high-end imports. "I think this car is going to change everything. I really do," Reuss said after the 2020 Corvette's global rollout in an old blimp hangar here.



