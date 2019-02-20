WHOA! According To Reports There's 9,000 C7 Chevrolet Corvettes SITTING On Dealer Lots Right Now

. ..We recently came across the website for eInventoryNow.com, a dealer-to-dealer resource that helps dealers manage their new vehicle inventories. They keep track of dealer inventories across the country for all GM models and from that, we get the following snapshot of the current inventory of new Corvettes available.



In the February 2019 report, eInventoryNow.com is showing 9,000 new Corvettes available which is a 232-day supply of America’s favorite sports cars. This is up from 8,000 available Corvettes that were posted in December.



Unfortunately, we don’t see this situation improving anytime soon...









