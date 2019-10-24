WHY Does Ford Keep BOTCHING Its Launches? Aviator, Escape And Explorer — WHAT Needs To Change?

It was only just the other day that Agent 009 posted a story from Bloomberg — linked below.

The gist?

Ford's latest issue is it has officially botched the 2020 Explorer launch.

This follows on the quiet launch of the 2020 Escape and delay of the all-new Lincoln Aviator. Where's the glitz and glam? Where's the buzz?

These vehicles did really well on the auto show circuit and sport-utility vehicles are all the rage right now. It's almost like shooting fish in a barrel. But, there's been zero juice with these debuts.

And in the case of the Aviator and Explorer, production problems and out-of-the-gate recalls stalled the efforts. Obviously, these aren't the first product launches the Blue Oval has done before and these are expected to be big money makers for the "F" brand.

If this continues though and these missed opportunities continue to be an established pattern, Ford will squander all of its hard work to deliver great products. So, I've got to ask: What does Ford NEED to change to STOP botching the launch of its all-new vehicles?


WHY Does Ford Keep BOTCHING Its Launches? Aviator, Escape And Explorer — WHAT Needs To Change?

MDarringer

How is the Escape launch botched? Product is just beginning to trickle into dealers. You don't launch without product.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 6:25:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

Agent00R

Zero advertising, zero buzz, zero anything for the 2020 Escape.

It's like it doesn't even exist...

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 9:25:27 AM | | Votes: -4   

Aspy11

U upset Ford will not pay Autospies like Tesla and Kia do?

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 9:49:57 AM | | Votes: 5   

Agent00R

Silly Aspy.

Do you see any Tesla or Kia advertisements here?

"It's better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt."

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 11:54:03 PM | | Votes: -3   

PUGPROUD

Management. Its their responsibility to keep programs on track from development to launch. Take responsibility.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 6:43:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

MDarringer

The Explorer was a debacle beyond belief. We had Interceptors show up and two agencies expecting them only to have to withhold them.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 8:31:16 PM | | Votes: 2   

snowboard7

I say fire the CEO Hackett, he's been botching everything up with Ford. He was a CEO of of some furniture company before this ,what does he know about cars??

snowboard7 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 10:25:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

dumpsty

"...fire the CEO..." you sound silly.

rather the CEO should be either firing or replacing the manuf/shipping/QC heads for letting defective product leave assembly facilities at the least. having to ship 1000's of new units to secondary sites for repairs & having dealerships make repairs as well is a failing plan.

also, major or (poorly-hidden) labor/employee issues at facilities in Chicago is a definite problem. any amount of employee turnover due to employee-to-employee issues risk huge recalls in the future. it's a cluster of BS especially as negotiations with the UAW ramps up.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 12:17:27 PM | | Votes: 5   

Truthy

I understand the Lincoln is doing well helped by a lot of positive press. But the Explorer is so important, so hard to believe such a big miss.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 10:27:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

It's not as bad as the fake news team here is making it out to be. The ordered vehicles are arriving and people are happy with them. Many people bought 2019s. When stock arrives sales will follow. Sure it was a stumble, but the word on the street is just that it's not here yet.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 11:20:24 PM | | Votes: 3   

Agent00R

LOL

"It's not as bad as..." then saying #FakeNews. Pathetic.

There's a reason why F keeps getting crushed in the public markets...

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 9:26:55 AM | | Votes: -4   

MDarringer

00R doubles down and defends the fake news here. #predictable

How you're reporting it exaggerates reality and that is fake news.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 6:58:31 PM | | Votes: 3   

snowboard7

Since I live in metro Detroit, theres alot of talk about how FORD is struggling really with the new Explorers. The dealers cannot get some of the orders in and there are barely any new Explorers out there.

snowboard7 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/24/2019 11:22:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Ford made the decision to restrict supply pending the fix of the issue which meant that the supply of Explorers plummeted.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/25/2019 6:56:06 PM | | Votes: 1   

