WHY Does Hyundai Keep Getting Designs SO Wrong Yet Kia SO Right?

Every once and a while, we like to stop and look around. Especially when it comes to design.



If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times. Design is still what largely sells today's automobiles outside of price/packaging.



So, when the Agents see an automaker really missing with its design, we've got to point it out. The latest to "eat it?"



That would be Hyundai.



Just looking around the 2019 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), you had several examples to look at. First, you have the all-new Palisade full-size sport-utility vehicle. Then, the all-new 2020 Sonata. And, the worst of the pack, the all-new Venue.



While the Palisade and Sonata have peculiar facades, the interiors are rather bland and seemingly cheap. The Venue is otherworldly bad. It reminds us of Hyundai from the early 2000s — in other words, it's a horror show.



But, here's the funny thing: Kia is crushing it from a design standpoint. And, yes, we know it's due to Peter Schreyer's influence; however, he oversaw both brands' designs up until November.



So, we've got to ask: WHY are Hyundai's designs SO wrong yet Kia's SO right?





