WHY Haven't Automakers Lined Up KANYE WEST To Pitch Their Vehicles? Would He HURT Their Brand?

In recent years, one of the music industry's most outspoken and flamboyant personalities is easily Kanye West.

Known for his rap skills, marriage to Kim Kardashian and ability to design/sell shoes, West is a bit of a renaissance man.

Just yesterday West made headlines for sitting down with President Trump to discuss violence in Chicago and prison reform. People are freaking out about it. Obviously, he's a controversial figure.

And while that may be true, he knows how to sell. His albums and tours are hot items. His sneakers command a serious premium and consumers clamor over them.

So. Why not sell cars?

If Eminem can do it, why couldn't Kanye? What say you, Spies? Why do YOU think auto manufacturers haven't tapped West to move units? Would he do damage to any automaker's brand? What say you?



"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

zlives

had to do a double take, really was expecting to see 009 to post this.

zlives (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 6:02:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

Aspy11

This is more of a dumbass article I expect from him and his obsession with "stars".

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 6:47:37 PM | | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Smart CEO's do not pick spokespersons who are lightening rods for either political party.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 6:14:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

PUGPROUD: Just as a data point to the contrary, Nike scored big by hiring the controversial Colin Kaepernick as a spokesperson. In spite of the Alt.Right's vehement protests and product burnings, Nike sales skyrocketed! That was a coup for Nike, and for human rights advocates!

I looks like Nike picked the right (no pun intended) political party, and its followers, to piss off.

DISCLOSURE: I hold the view that racism is so prevalent in America, that when you oppose racism, many Americans believe you're attacking America.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 6:22:15 PM | | Votes: -10   

MDarringer

"data point" means "my unsubstantiated opinion"

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 6:30:12 PM | | Votes: 1   

zlives

so... is that ELON on the line?

zlives (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 6:46:29 PM | | Votes: 1   

TheSteve


Being Alt.Right has polarizing effects on the people observing them. Some folks will like ya. Others, not so much. Very few people go "I could go either way."

Additionally, when someone is so incredibly stupid as to proclaim "[Black] slavery [in America] was a choice", and not mean "the choice of the slave owner," then car companies wisely choose not to associate themselves with that.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 6:14:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -9   

MDarringer

He would hurt the brand. When he speaks, he is largely incoherent.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 6:26:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I do not think any brand needs a rambling and possibly mentally ill pitchman as a spokes person, brand ambassador or President. He needs medical help. Right now.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 6:36:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -8   

MDarringer

agree

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2018 6:42:16 PM | | Votes: -3   

