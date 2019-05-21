WHY THOUGH?! Can YOU Out-UGLY This 2020 BMW 7-Series' TOTAL Package?

Just because you can do something, doesn't mean that you should.
And the latest BMW Individual example of the 2020 BMW 7-Series seems to articulate this point in a VERY clear way.
That's because it's painted yellow. But, not any ordinary yellow. It's Austin Yellow. Yes, the BMW M exclusive color, which means this is a job for BMW Individual.
One would think, "maybe they made up for it on the inside, at least." WRONG. This specification goes with a bright teracotta-type color leather and then it was ordered with a light wood trim that appears to have a blonde hue to it.
It has me dry-heaving over here.
But, wait. There's more! The icing on the cake is the best part, folks. So, not only does it have unique paint and exclusive trimming, but it has quite possibly the worst engine option one could order the refreshed 7-Series with. That's right! It's the 2.0-liter, four-cylinder variant dubbed the 730i M Sport.
Honestly, BMW should just be ashamed of itself for letting a vehicle this massive and completely out of touch with its M division ship from the factory as an M Sport.
All that said, I've got to ask: WHY THOUGH?!
