WHY Would Anyone Want An Audi e-tron GT In 2021 When It's Not As Impressive As A Tesla Model S, TODAY?!

At the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) I was left scratching my head by several vehicles.
One of them was the all-new Audi e-tron GT. While I'll be the first to admit it's a good looking vehicle, there's just one major problem I can't shake. Simply put, it's already late to the market. Los Angeles Auto ShowThe key numbers are the following: Its total system output is about 590 horsepower, it does zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds and you can get about 250 miles on a full charge. Production kicks off in late 2020 with actual deliveries happening in early 2021.A Tesla Model S P100D can do zero to 60 in a claimed 2.5 seconds and gets a claimed 315 miles on a full charge. And it's available, today. We're thinking by 2021 Elon Musk will have further updated the Model S so that it will only get an even better battery pack and better times across the board. Hell, there's even a chance that the Tesla team can probably just need to do an over-the-air (OTA) update and checkmate the Audi if TSLA is feeling lazy.So, I've got to address the elephant in the room, Spies. WHY would anyone want an Audi e-tron GT in 2021 when it's not even as good as the Tesla Model S TODAY?Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?Los Angeles Auto Show
