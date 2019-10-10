WHY Would You Buy An Acura Integra Type R For $82k When You Can Have THIS NSX?

It wasn't too long ago that an Acura Integra Type R sold on Bring a Trailer for a staggering $82,000 price tag. While I had been aware of Integra Type Rs trading hands for about $40,000, more than double that was truly shocking.



What the hell was going on?



Sure, the particular example was extremely clean but $82,000 for an auto that's essentially a Honda Civic? It's just so staggering.



There's so many great vehicles that one can buy that actually have the performance credentials. Take, for example, one of the latest vehicles to get retailed via a Bring a Trailer auction. While this 1995 Acura NSX didn't hit its reserve, there's no way it's going to go past the $82K mark.



So, I've got to ask the $60,000 question: WHY would someone want an Integra Type R when you can have the real Acura sports car — the NSX?







This 1995 Acura NSX-T is finished in Brooklands Green over tan leather and powered by a 3.0-liter VTEC V6 paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The selling dealer acquired the car in April 2019 and subsequently had a timing belt and water pump service performed in June. Approximately 600 miles have been added since, and the odometer now shows just 18,400 miles. This NSX is offered with a clean Carfax report, a receipt for the June servicing, factory books and manuals, three keys with two fobs, a car cover, and a clean New Jersey title...



