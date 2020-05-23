WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Spies Claim Elon’s Next Move Is Badass SUV Based On CyberTruck. Are You A DEFENDER Of This? Does It Hit Your ‘G’ Spot?

Agent001 submitted on 5/23/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:21:33 AM

2 user comments | Views : 506 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When Elon Musk threw the covers off the CyberTruck it was a shot heard around the world.

The 'Red Pill' revealed a pickup truck like NO other.

And since then, whatever buzz companies like Rivian were building faded into the sunset.

Now, a few people who were somewhere they weren't supposed to be overheard this little gem.

Even Elon was blown away at the response of CyberTruck and he and his team knew they had a hit on their hands. So WHY stop at going after the F-150. Why not build a full blown badass SUV based off the CyberTruck platform? And spoil the party at Land Rover AND Mercedes-Benz.


So tell us Spies...Would YOU be a DEFENDER of that? Would it hit your 'G' SPOT?



WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Spies Claim Elon’s Next Move Is Badass SUV Based On CyberTruck. Are You A DEFENDER Of This? Does It Hit Your ‘G’ Spot?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

runninglogan1

They should at some point. It would sell.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2020 1:14:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

FAQMD

Hot Wheels SUV ... ha, ha, ha

Does it weigh 8000lbs and will it have to pay a special road tax like semi trucks .... LOL

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2020 1:17:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]