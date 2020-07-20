Wait... What? Ford Hard At Work On Bronco Pickup For Debut Next Year

If your Ford Bronco fever has already chilled out since last week, Ford would now like to direct your attention to the rumored compact pickup based on the Ford Bronco Sport likely to be introduced next year.



Some people think the modern U.S. Ford Ranger is too large compared to its older namesake models from before 2012. To appease those people, Ford is rumored to be working on a new sub-Ranger compact pickup truck, and a new product presentation may hint that it’ll make its debut in 2021.

User Comments

ricks0me

Has my attention

ricks0me (View Profile)

carloslassiter

These guys are killing it.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

MDarringer

Maverick was the name and then supposedly it changed to Courier, but the vehicle is definitely coming. I'd resurrect Ranchero.

MDarringer (View Profile)

