Wait, What? New App Lets You Report Others Texting And Driving While You Are Driving

Let's get it out of the way—texting and driving is bad. So bad, in fact, that a new startup is encouraging those on the road around you to pick up their phones, assuming they're a passenger, and submit a short video clip of your wrongdoings to it for cash.

Text to Ticket is a newer startup based out of San Francisco, California. It was formed when a group of friends were crossing the street and were nearly hit by a car who was distracted by their phone and nearly ended their life. After several days of debate, the group decided to build a platform to help protect other individuals from cars on the road.