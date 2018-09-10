Wall Street Firm Gives Telsa An Outperform Rating Due To Lead Position In The Industry

While Tesla stock ended Monday’s trading at a nearly 18-month low, the electric car maker has nonetheless received an optimistic outlook from Macquarie Capital Inc.

In a recently published note, the Wall Street firm gave the company an Outperform rating and a $430 price target, citing the electric car maker’s unique position to “lead in ecosystem platforms.”  

Macquarie analyst Maynard Um wrote in a recent note that in the long term, Tesla would likely enjoy an edge against competitors due to the strength and integration of its vehicle hardware and software systems. The analyst pointed out that the auto industry is currently “on the precipice of a multi-decade transformation driven by disruptive innovation and technology.” Thus, companies focused on highly disruptive ecosystem platforms such as Tesla would likely be successful. Um also took a particular focus on Tesla’s real-world Autopilot data as pivotal in establishing the company’s place in the emerging autonomous driving industry.



User Comments

TheSteve

Just keep in mind that what "Wall Street" thinks doesn't reflect reality. Enron, Lehman Brothers, Nortel Networks, and Research In Motion (now Blackberry) were at one time Wall Street Darlings! Wall Street gets excited on speculation, and reacts negatively only after bad news becomes *The* News.

Investor behavior -- AKA the "voice" of "Wall Street" -- typically does not work well predictively, as we've seen with Enron, Lehman Brothers, Nortel, Blackberry, etc., etc.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2018 1:21:38 PM   

valhallakey

Ouch, Nortel Networks :). Good point though!!! I hope Tesla survives as an independent car manufacturer but have no illusions of difficulties and challenges they will face long term.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2018 2:11:17 PM   

