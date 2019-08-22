Want A 2020 Corvette And Don't Want To Get SCREWED Overpaying? Then READ THIS!

Agent001 submitted on 8/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:47:15 PM

1 user comments | Views : 502 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.corvetteforum.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you have the hots for the all new Corvette but have gotten frustrated with dealers who will be charging ridiculous premiums over sticker, or as we call it the STUPID TAX, then this post will help you avoid getting screwed.



Thanks to the CorvetteForum, they have your back and have master list from all around the country that makes it easy to find a dealer near you only charging MSRP.

It's easy to read and here is a snippet. For the full list, click the read article link.

And you're welcome.

Yes - Paul Masse Chevrolet, Providence, RI

Yes - Ross Downing Chevrolet, Hammond, LA

NO - Simpson Chevrolet - Garden Grove, CA

Yes - Campbell Chevrolet - Bowling Green, KY

NO - Midway Chevrolet - Phoenix, AZ

NO - Stewart Chevrolet - Colma, CA



Read Article


Want A 2020 Corvette And Don't Want To Get SCREWED Overpaying? Then READ THIS!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

HoustonMidtown

I used information from CorvetteForum to get employee pricing from a local Houston dealer for my Stingray...always good to do your homework ahead of time

HoustonMidtown (View Profile)

Posted on 8/22/2019 1:00:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]