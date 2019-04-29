Was Audi Right All Along With The Quattro? AMG To Move All Models To AWD

Although it used to be renown for its rear-wheel drive monsters, AMG, which is now integrated into Mercedes-Benz as its performance division, is set to make all-wheel drive standard across all of its models.

While recently speaking with Autocar, AMG boss Tobias Moers said that this decision was taken due to customer demand.

“Customers have given us the answer, and most want four-wheel drive. Back in the days when we had an AMG E-Class as rear-wheel drive and with four-wheel drive as an option, over 90% chose 4WD. In the new E63 with drift mode, you have a real rear-wheel-drive car but with four-wheel drive also,” Moers said.