Was Ford's BIG Bet On Aluminum NOT A Good One? NYTimes Weighs In...

Agent00R submitted on 3/2/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:16 AM

2 user comments | Views : 2,086 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.nytimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Three years ago, Ford Motor made a daring gamble when it started selling a new version of its F-150 pickup truck made mainly of aluminum rather than steel.

No carmaker had ever committed to using aluminum so widely in such a high-volume, high-profile vehicle. But the new F-150 proved to be a technological marvel — 700 pounds lighter than the truck’s previous version, able to pull heavy loads with a V6 engine rather than a gas-guzzling V8.

Ford expected aluminum to give its truck a critical advantage in an era of tougher fuel-economy standards and rising gasoline prices. The company also thought the truck would pull customers away from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and command prices high enough to increase Ford’s profit, despite aluminum’s higher cost.

But the revolutionary switch seems to be giving Ford less of an edge than it had hoped...


Read Article


Was Ford's BIG Bet On Aluminum NOT A Good One? NYTimes Weighs In...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

You can imagine how mad MFG's are with this new tariff on steel and aluminum. The USA imports these materials from over 100 nations. This will not still well with the big 3 or white good mfg's. Scandals in the WH, Foreign policy threats and now this ham-fisted unnecessary policy move. GOP rank and file are now angry. Likely getting calls from big corporate donors they represent. You can believe Trump will have a 2nd term if you like, smart money says not a chance.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/2/2018 10:53:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

skytop

The key variable factor was that since the introduction of the aluminum F150 in 2015, the U.S. has experience extreme low fuel prices. That has neutralized the main MPG advantage of the lighter weight aluminum truck.

Now in 2018, oil prices have dramatically increased. WTI today was almost $64 a barrel (in 2016, WTI oil price was about $26!).

With regular pump gas prices now about $3 a gallon, many truck buyers with think seriously about the MPG advantages of the lighter aluminum Ford F150 and now also the larger Super Duty aluminum truck.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 3/2/2018 7:42:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]