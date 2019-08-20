Was One Of The WORST Ideas Taking Ferrari Public?

In the world of brands, it's hard to beat the likes of a company like Ferrari. That's because while the supercar manufacturer is known for its Formula 1 racers and high-priced road cars, it is the object of affection for many across the globe.



Its branded accessories and apparel is sold, frankly, everywhere. Hell, there's even a theme park.



But, when it comes to the business of selling autos, Ferrari may have made one mistake. The company went public under the ticker RACE in 2015. It's been clear that since then, the focus of the company has changed.



There's a chase for volume, which never was the focus of Ferrari. This was the company that firmly believed in producing one car less than demand so that it could fund its racing operation. Now, the prancing horse is producing a sport-utility vehicle and a V6-powered entry-level sports car in an effort to sell more vehicles under its banner.



Luca di Montezemolo, the marque's well-known leader throughout the 1990s and 2000s felt so strongly against going public that he supposedly stepped down after repeated clashes with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Sergio Marchionne. di Montezmolo felt that the company's long-standing focus on the customer would shift.



Was he right?



Was one of the WORST decisions taking Ferrari public?






