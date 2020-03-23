Was President Trump RIGHT For Comparing Corona Virus Deaths To CAR Accidents. We Don't Stop Driving Cars Do We?

Today, President Donald Trump used an analogy we are all familiar with here at Auto Spies. Cars and car accidents.



Here is the exact quote:



“We have a very active flu season, more active than most. It’s looking like it’s heading to 50,000 or more deaths — deaths, not cases. 50,000 deaths — which is, that’s a lot. And you look at automobile accidents, which are far greater than any numbers we’re talking about. That doesn’t mean we’re going to tell everybody no more driving of cars. So we have to do things to get our country open.”



The question we have is, was he right to liken the current situation to car accident deaths in the USA, making the parallel that we don't stop driving?



What say you Spies? Does he have a point or is he way off?







