It may have received its fair share of flak for being an SUV and sharing its platform with the VW Group’s other crossovers, but nobody can deny the Lamborghini Urus’ performance.

The 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) run takes just 3.6 seconds, according to the Italian car firm. And to better understand what this means, consider that it’s a high-riding vehicle with a curb weight of 2,200 kg (4,850 lbs).