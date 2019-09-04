Watch This Tesla Model 3 Performance Take On Nürburgring

For the first time, as far as we know, a Tesla Model 3 Performance completed a lap at the Nürburgring race track and you can watch it on video.



The Nürburgring racetrack is a famously difficult track, often used as a benchmark for overall vehicle performance due to its length and grueling nature. The track is over 12 miles long through the German countryside and includes high and low speed turns, varied road surfaces and lots of bumps and hills.



It is especially becoming a popular benchmark for electric vehicles, which have been known to not be able to maintain a high-power output for a long period of time, like it is required on the Nürburgring track.











