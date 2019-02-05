Watch This Tesla Model S Driver Survive A Fatal Head On Crash

One Tesla Model S driver in Spain is probably counting his blessings right now after surviving a violent crash in a Barcelona tunnel last week.

As seen in the surveillance video below, a gray station wagon appears to slowly drift into the oncoming lane, hits the side of a black compact, then smashes head-on into the white Tesla sedan. 

After impact, the electric sedan bounces off the side of the tunnel while the station wagon is flung to the opposing side, highlighting just how severe the impact was. Pictures of the aftermath posted to Forocoches.com show a barely-recognizable, airbags-deployed Model S front-end. The station wagon's engine was also completely thrown out of the car.

 



Truthy

Thank God Tesla invented airbags and safety cages. No one has ever survived a head-on crash before. I hope they share this unique saftey technology with other automakers before they all go out of business next year for not rushing to abandon ICEs for EVs.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

While some posters (who shall remain nameless) complain a bit about the IIHS tests and the car safety rankings, here you can see an offset crash in real life where the drives side unibody structure takes all the forces from the crash.

rockreid

Thank you Tesla for showing the rest of the industry what a true EV design means in real life safety. I sleep soundly knowing my kids are riding in my Model 3.

qwertyfla1

Well then that is one way to improve the drab looks of a model 3!

