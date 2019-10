Volkswagen just released the eagerly awaited onboard video from the ID. R's record-breaking run on Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road (Tianmen Mountain), China.

It's hard to describe the footage from a driver’s perspective as it's unbelievable and insanely quick, without mercy to electric motors, brakes and suspension. The torque of EVs is simply breathtaking, even uphill - like teleportation to the next corner.