Waymo To Use Idled US Assembly Plant To Build Self Drivng Cars

aymo will repurpose a Detroit factory to build self-driving cars, bringing futuristic autonomous-driving technology to the heart of the United States auto industry. In a blog post, the Google spinoff said this will be the first factory that's 100-percent dedicated to autonomous cars. The company announced plans for a Michigan factory in January, eventually settling on a facility currently owned by American Axle and Manufacturing. Waymo said it would work with American Axle to repurpose the facility for self-driving cars, with plans to get it up and running by mid-2019. Waymo will likely fit existing cars with autonomous-driving hardware, rather than build them from scratch. The Chrysler Pacifica minivans that currently make up the majority of Waymo's fleet are built across the river from Detroit in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.



