We CALLED the Hoax On the "Green Car Buyer" In 2010. Is It Even Truer TODAY?

It's becoming fairly obvious that the green car movement is losing steam.

  Almost every indicator is down for the segment as automakers rush to make vehicles for a market that doesn't exist.

If you are shocked by the news then I would like to point you to a post we had back in 2010 (yes, almost 9 years ago) that correctly showed that this was a manufactured movement by the media.. 

The Green Car Buyer: A Customer Created By The Media With An Agenda That Doesn't Really Exist?

Yes our Agent001 correctly called the hoax back then, but few listened and the mainstream media ran with for the better part of a decade.  Don;t think for a minute that the EV is dead, but think of it more like an adjustment to the segment much like a hybrid where it fills a niche.

Just remember you heard it here first, and way before anyone else.






User Comments

atc98092

I am eagerly awaiting an EV that meets my desires. The Kona/Nero are close, but they aren't available in my state, yet. From what has been written so far, the VW ID Crozz will likely fulfill my checklist, assuming it arrives as promised. Big assumption, as most EV promises have been either very late, or vaporware.

I've driven an e-Golf, and would buy one in a heartbeat if it had closer to 200 mile EPA range. I need one that can drive 120 miles, over a mountain pass, in the dead of winter, with full heat going, and have some range left over once I arrive to reach a fast charger or have charging available at my destination. The e-Golf can't do that now, but the Crozz should be able to.

I think that once there's more "mainstream" vehicles available, they will sell. Battery tech and cost continue to improve, which is helping reduce the price of the car. I don't care for the interior of the Model 3, but I also admit I've never driven any Tesla. But after driving a diesel for years, I yearn for that low end torque again. EV delivers that in spades.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/26/2019 10:31:41 AM   

