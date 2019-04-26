We CALLED the Hoax On the "Green Car Buyer" In 2010. Is It Even Truer TODAY?

It's becoming fairly obvious that the green car movement is losing steam. Almost every indicator is down for the segment as automakers rush to make vehicles for a market that doesn't exist.



If you are shocked by the news then I would like to point you to a post we had back in 2010 (yes, almost 9 years ago) that correctly showed that this was a manufactured movement by the media..



The Green Car Buyer: A Customer Created By The Media With An Agenda That Doesn't Really Exist?



Yes our Agent001 correctly called the hoax back then, but few listened and the mainstream media ran with for the better part of a decade. Don;t think for a minute that the EV is dead, but think of it more like an adjustment to the segment much like a hybrid where it fills a niche.



