We Don't Want To Deliver A Ridgeline - Volkswagen Cancels Atlas Based Pickup

Volkswagen's Atlas Tanoak is one of those concept cars that feels like it's been shown off for eons now, but it looks like all of that teasing and rotating on auto show stands is finally coming to an end because VW now says the truck isn't going to production.

VW USA Product Marketing & Strategy Senior VP Hein Schafer told journalists at the Chicago Auto Show that "in terms of platform limitations, and I in terms of sheer volume capacity to be able to do something like that, it just doesn’t pencil. So that concept is still pretty much dead."


