We Know Pickups Are Popular. But Does The World Really WANT Or NEED A Land Rover Or Volvo Pickup?

Even BEFORE the pandemic we were calling a panic in the car market and potential consolidations in the business.



As well as virtually every company reviewing the products they currently offer and ones that could sell IF they made them.



In one case we even recommended that BMW and Audi consider building a legitimate G-Class and Land Rover competitor.



Seems like a ripe opportunity seeing the G-Class sells so well, even today. And although it's made like a tank, has the greatest door close sound in the history of vehicles, has a gorgeous rich interior, it's not exactly a gem as a daily driver. It's made 1000x better than a Wrangler but I assure you, the Jeep has better drive dynamics and I'd rather be driving that if it's JUST about the drive.



But these 'media proclaimed' auto exec geniuses look at the pickup market and start having visions of grandeur.



I can imagine a few looking at Gladiator saying "Hey, wouldn't one of our Volvo's make a GREAT pickup?" Or, "A Land Rover Pickup? It's a natural!"



So AutoCar is actually reporting both of those companies have them in consideration.



So what do YOU think? Do they make sense or are they dead on arrival?





Read Article