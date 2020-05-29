We Know The 'Murdered Out' Look Is In, But Who MISSES All The CHROME Trim, Bits And Wheels Like ME?

Agent001 submitted on 5/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:27:06 PM
I saw an all new 2020 Corvette and Rolls-Royce Ghost yesterday.
And in both case they were 'Murdered Out'.For those not in the know, Murdering Out a vehicle just means everything is black. Everything.And we get why people like and don't judge those who like their rides that way.We understand why. It projects a bad boy appearance. Soulless. One dimensional. And today being bad is good.But I have to say i really miss the beautiful chrome usage on both the exterior and the interior of older cars and trucks.What say you Spies? Do you miss or is it good riddance for you?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
Those old Lincolns are fantastic.— carloslassiter (View Profile)
Black and chrome Lincolns are amazing.— MDarringer (View Profile)
