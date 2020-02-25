We've Shown You Some Killer Renders Of The 2021 Ford Bronco. We'll Be Nice... This One Isn't One Of Them

It's no secret that the reborn Ford Bronco is coming very soon. In fact, the official public reveal is expected to happen at the 2020 New York Auto in the first week of April. A special debut event likely to be streamed live online is scheduled for March. Another known fact is that the same platform underpinning the Ford Ranger will be utilized for the Bronco. The two off-road capable vehicles will share many mechanical features, which we assumed included the engine. The US-spec Ranger is currently only powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged inline-four with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic is also standard.



