One thing I have learned is to never underestimate human ingenuity. If a need exists, someone will find a way to meet it.



The media has been buzzing about the Jeep Galdiator for quite sometime but it seem this enterprising soul couldn't wait and made his own version using a Toyota 4 Runner. Now remember this is deep in the heart of Texas so no telling what his intent was, but you have to hand it to him for living the dream and making it work..