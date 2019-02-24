Welcome To 2015, WSJ! NEWSFLASH: Pick Up Trucks Selling For An Average Price Of...

It's amazing how some of the tried and true publications are just lagging when it comes to spotting trends. They simply do not have gut feel.



The Wall Street Journal recently wrote a piece that pointed out that pick-up trucks are now selling for the price of luxury automobiles. Uh, welcome to three years ago?



According to the data the WSJ wrangled, pick-up trucks are now selling for an average of $44,000. This is a lift of 61 percent from 10 years ago. In comparison, the average prices for sedans have risen only 28 percent from 10 years ago.



Are YOU surprised?





Read Article