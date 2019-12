The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is so fast, guys. Zoom! Whoosh! Power! Speed! Acceleration! All that zoom-whoosh-power-speed-acceleration might actually be too much for everyone. So there’s a special Ford school you can attend and learn how to drive your snakepony car more goodly.

Free to all owners of the new Shelby GT500, the GT500 Track Attack is a program offered by Ford and Ford Performance Racing School, according to a company press release.