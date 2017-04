Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. briefly surpassed General Motors to become America’s most valuable carmaker -- eclipsing a company whose well-being was once viewed as interdependent with the nation’s.

Tesla climbed as much as 3.7 percent in early Monday trading, boosting its market capitalization to $51 billion.

The company was valued at about $1.7 billion more than GM as of 9:35 a.m. in New York and the two have jostled for the lead spot in subsequent trading.