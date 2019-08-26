Well, This Is One Way To Get Even With Drivers Who Do You Wrong. Not EGG-axtly What We'd Do. How About You?

Agent001 submitted on 8/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:51:10 PM

1 user comments | Views : 454 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

Welcome to Portugal.

Home of great fish, Port Wine and motorcycle drivers who like to get even with drivers who cut them off with arsenals of eggs and tomatoes!

We wonder if they're organic and heirloom. ;)



User Comments

dlin

Pfff... how about using battery instead?

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 8/27/2019 1:00:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

