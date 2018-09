What About Pending Reservations? Tesla Begins Offering Immediate Model 3 Delivery

Tesla appears to be trying a bunch of new delivery methods in order to push Model 3 deliveries higher by the end of the quarter.

The automaker now starts ‘immediate deliveries’ of Model 3 on a ‘first come, first served basis’.



It follows our report from yesterday about Tesla holding a massive delivery event at its delivery center in Fremont.

While it was holding the event, Tesla started sending out emails to day-one Model 3 reservation holders about similar opportunities in order markets.