What All-new Vehicle Debuts Have Left You IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED In 2018?

For all-new vehicle debuts, 2018 has been an interesting year. We've noticed a significant shift away from conventional sedans and a decidedly systemic move towards trucks and sport-utility vehicles.



While this doesn't come as a surprise so anyone who's been keeping their ear to the ground, we're starting to see the auto manufacturers actually adjusting their form factors. This is why it was a big deal when Ford announced the death of the sedan.



In addition, there's been a swell of enthusiast-focused debuts that are quite staggering. The power figures continue to grow and autos continue to get exceedingly fast.



But, it's not all about speed, is it? We're not all rushing out to buy the seven-seater, Kia Telluride or Dodge SRT Challenger Redeye.



At the end of the day we want to know which all-new vehicle debuts have left you saying "Wow," and which others left you disappointed with the final concept or product.



Spies, discuss!





