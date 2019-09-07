What Are They Thinking? New Mini EV Offers Brisk Performance But Only Has 114 Mile Range

Mini’s first series-production battery electric vehicle is better suited for a spirited run across town than multiday road trip.

On Tuesday, BMW's iconic British brand launched the Mini Cooper SE. Assembly begins in November in Oxford, U.K., with U.S. deliveries expected in early 2020. Pricing was not disclosed.

The Cooper SE offers Mini’s traditional “go kart” handling. It’s powered by a 135 kilowatt motor that delivers 181 hp and is capable of going from 0 to 62 mph in 7.3 seconds.