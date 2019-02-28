What Could It Be? Elon Musk Promises Upcoming Tesla News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent tease of an upcoming announcement has the community guessing on what the “Tesla news” could be about.

Taking to Twitter shortly before midnight Pacific time on Wednesday, Musk posted a series of cryptic tweets, leading with an ambiguous call out to “Thursday 2 pm.” As the Tesla and SpaceX community, and his legion of 25 million followers, began to speculate on what the tweet might be about – perhaps a dig at the shortseller enrichment commission – Musk followed it up with two more posts confirming an upcoming Tesla announcement.