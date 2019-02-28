What Could It Be? Elon Musk Promises Upcoming Tesla News

Agent009 submitted on 2/28/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:13:20 PM

2 user comments | Views : 546 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent tease of an upcoming announcement has the community guessing on what the “Tesla news” could be about.

Taking to Twitter shortly before midnight Pacific time on Wednesday, Musk posted a series of cryptic tweets, leading with an ambiguous call out to “Thursday 2 pm.” As the Tesla and SpaceX community, and his legion of 25 million followers, began to speculate on what the tweet might be about – perhaps a dig at the shortseller enrichment commission – Musk followed it up with two more posts confirming an upcoming Tesla announcement.



Read Article


What Could It Be? Elon Musk Promises Upcoming Tesla News

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Not a fan but when one man calls all the shots versus results by committee anything is possible.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2019 2:29:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Model Y announcement.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/28/2019 2:46:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]