What Do The Massive Changes At GM Tell You About The Health And Future Of The Automaker?

What's good for America hasn't been so good for General Motors. With gasoline prices falling and new electric cars beckoning, consumers are abandoning the conventional sedans that have defined the U.S. auto industry since the days of Henry Ford. Scarred by a financial crisis a decade ago, GM is moving unusually fast this time to reckon with the new reality. News Monday that GM would cut more than 14,000 jobs and, like Ford Motor Co., pull back from conventional sedans sent the company's shares up 4.8 percent and lifted other automaker stocks.



