What Do The Massive Changes At GM Tell You About The Health And Future Of The Automaker?

What's good for America hasn't been so good for General Motors.

With gasoline prices falling and new electric cars beckoning, consumers are abandoning the conventional sedans that have defined the U.S. auto industry since the days of Henry Ford. Scarred by a financial crisis a decade ago, GM is moving unusually fast this time to reckon with the new reality.

News Monday that GM would cut more than 14,000 jobs and, like Ford Motor Co., pull back from conventional sedans sent the company's shares up 4.8 percent and lifted other automaker stocks.

User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Although it is sad to see, the cut to white collar jobs speaks to the need for GM to restructure and right size its business. This is about corporate strategy and making the right products. 6-speed transmission plants were closed and car making plants were closed. No government money was going to keep a plant open this time. The market expects GM to be healthier and stronger due to these changes and they are likely right. The plant in Oshawa has been making cars for over 100 years and dates back to days of McLaughlin Buick before they were bought my General Motors. Needless to say, there will be plenty of plants available for the Chinese to pick from when they decide to build cars in the USA.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 11/27/2018 10:45:10 AM   

Truthy

They are planning on selling considerably fewer cars in the future. Especially disappointing is Cadillac. They change direction more frequently than a Roomba. The CT6 was a flagship, no it isn't, the new Escala will be the flagship; no, it may be a crossover. Now the CT6 is discontinued in the US. Cadillac will be large pick-up based SUVs, Chevy based crossovers and two value based cars. A complete surrender.

Truthy

Posted on 11/27/2018 10:50:18 AM   

PUGPROUD

There is an old Chinese curse "May you live in interesting times!" The auto industry is living in interesting times...increased competition, slowing demand in old markets, growing demand in new markets, electrification, autonomous driving, connectivity, car sharing, Uber, over capacity, greater regulation. huge capital demands, increasing interest rates, tariffs, etc. Great uncertainty. Survival of the fittest. Who will fail and who will succeed? For certainty there will be further industry consolidation. GM is vulnerable, knows it and is throttling back to hopefully preserve precious capital needed to throw at all the change issues.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 11/27/2018 10:51:54 AM   

Aspy11

GM should have died in 2008. No more bailouts.

Aspy11

Posted on 11/27/2018 11:23:45 AM   

mini22

It was obvious that it was coming and no amount of false promises from the Donald Trump Coolaid was going to change the current buying habits of Americans. The stark reality is that gas prices are still relatively low and people in this country simply like larger vehicles with more cargo capacity. Only SUV's and Crossovers can fit this niche completely. Further the Japanese and the Koreans still make a better product in the sedan and compact car ranges than GM, Ford and Chrysler. Over the next 5 years the far east may abandon sedans and compacts as well. Electric vehicles will negate the concerns of poor fuel mileage by gasoline engines. I just read this morning that Porsche has a new 800 kilowatt(I believe) supercharging system that will take but 4 minutes to extend range to 62 miles and 15 minutes to an 80 % charge. Further their batteries will over a 600 mile range. The fact is that this technology will trickle down to more affordable electric vehicles before long. Next year VW will have 2 electric vehicles on the market and a $23K EV vehicle on the market by 2023. That's going to dramatically change the affordability of this vehicles. Other companies will have to follow suit quickly. You know GM is going to be at the for front with VW if not soon after. GM is not gonna go down this time. As PUGPROUD says its survival of the fittest.

mini22

Posted on 11/27/2018 11:36:20 AM   

