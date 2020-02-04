What Do You Do With A Tesla After A Flood? Convert It To a Diesel Of Course!

We warned that the new Tesla Unsupported Vehicle Policy would not end well. Rich Benoit, from the Rich Rebuilds YouTube channel, already shot a compelling video about the situation. He is even considering switching to a combustion-engined car to be able to travel as he wanted. The guys from the DizzyRiders.bg website may have the answer for him: a salvage Tesla Model S that has been converted to use diesel.

Yes, you read that right. The car appeared at a British used car dealer for sale, as the images in our gallery prove. If you want to weep a little more, it was a P100D that went through a flood and was written off due. Just like Delores was.