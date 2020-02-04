What Do You Do With A Tesla After A Flood? Convert It To a Diesel Of Course!

We warned that the new Tesla Unsupported Vehicle Policy would not end well.

Rich Benoit, from the Rich Rebuilds YouTube channel, already shot a compelling video about the situation. He is even considering switching to a combustion-engined car to be able to travel as he wanted. The guys from the DizzyRiders.bg website may have the answer for him: a salvage Tesla Model S that has been converted to use diesel.

Yes, you read that right. The car appeared at a British used car dealer for sale, as the images in our gallery prove. If you want to weep a little more, it was a P100D that went through a flood and was written off due. Just like Delores was.



SanJoseDriver

April Fools guys.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 4/2/2020 1:18:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

Yep, it was an April Fools joke. The real for sale post shows it to be still Tesla powered. A close examination of the interior picture shows the Photoshop adding the DSG shifter to the console.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/2/2020 2:01:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

