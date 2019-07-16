What Does It Cost To Maintain That New EV That You Want?

Though electric vehicles may still cost more to purchase than their conventionally powered counterparts, they’re generally cheaper to keep running via affordable home charging.

Electric vehicles also save their owners cash on an ongoing basis via lower long-term maintenance costs.

That’s because EVs eliminate over two-dozen mechanical components that would normally require periodic service. An EV owner avoids having to pay for things like tune-ups, oil changes, cooling system flushes, transmission servicing, and replacing the air filter, spark plugs and drive belts. Sources suggest electric vehicle owners spend roughly a third of what conventionally powered auto owners do for regular service.



User Comments

MDarringer

Then the battery pack dies and the car is totaled.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2019 2:10:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

