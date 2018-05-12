What Does THIS Tell You? Tesla Now Worth More Than Daimler

Tesla, the automotive and energy company spearheaded by one Elon Musk, recently surpassed Daimler, Mercendes-Benz’ parent company, in market capitalisation. When the market closed on Tuesday, 4 December, Tesla’s valuation crept slightly above that of Daimler, despite the latter being a more historically well-established automotive company.



Naysayers, meanwhile, will be quick to point out that Tesla, unlike its many of its industry rivals, is not just an automotive company; it’s also a veritable energy empire, with its burgeoning Powerwall, Powerpack and solar panels division.





