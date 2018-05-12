What Does THIS Tell You? Tesla Now Worth More Than Daimler

Tesla, the automotive and energy company spearheaded by one Elon Musk, recently surpassed Daimler, Mercendes-Benz’ parent company, in market capitalisation.

When the market closed on Tuesday, 4 December, Tesla’s valuation crept slightly above that of Daimler, despite the latter being a more historically well-established automotive company.

Naysayers, meanwhile, will be quick to point out that Tesla, unlike its many of its industry rivals, is not just an automotive company; it’s also a veritable energy empire, with its burgeoning Powerwall, Powerpack and solar panels division.


PUGPROUD

Market makers playing to what's hot among greenies and other investors, but if I could own 100% of either company it would be Daimler.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 12/5/2018 10:57:53 AM   

USNA1999

The next few years will tell the real story once all these other car companies enter the EV market. I think Porsche will make a dent on Tesla model s sales. Not really sure who will compete with the model 3 but trust me, this level is where most of the people looking at purchasing EVs will start looking and auto companies will heavily invest in order to have a car that can compete and be profitable in order to remain alive as a car manufacturer

USNA1999

Posted on 12/5/2018 10:58:20 AM   

PUGPROUD

Agree and when there is head to head reviews in magazines and by word of mouth the ones with the best qualities and quality will take greatest market shares. Tesla may prevail though to date it has had the playing field pretty much to its self.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 12/5/2018 11:05:37 AM   

