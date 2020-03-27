What Ever Happened To The Market Of People Looking To Buy BEATERS? HAVE You OR Do You Own One??

Agent001 submitted on 3/27/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:28:20 PM

12 user comments | Views : 1,572 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There are so many classic terms in the world of cars.

But one of the best to me has always been one you would hear from a friend.

Me: Hey guy, what have to been up to?

Friend: Been trying to find a good BEATER.

If you don't know what a BEATER is, it's a cheap, used vehicle one has for the winter or as a daily so they don't screw up their nice car or their good car isn't good in inclement situations.

I've had a number over the years, more when I lived in Buffalo.

The last one I've had was 2003 Saab 9-3 (original MSRP $38k) that I bought from a guy with only 28,000 miles for $2,800.00. It was like new. I didn't really need it but it was in such good shape and so cheap I couldn't say no. My kids weren't unhappy either because there was extra car to use and i felt good because it was good and safe. Had lot's of happy memories in it.

So our questions tonight are...

Have you ever had a BEATER or do you OWN one now? And tell us what it was or is. Or any good stories around how you got it...neighbor etc...





What Ever Happened To The Market Of People Looking To Buy BEATERS? HAVE You OR Do You Own One??

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

carloslassiter

I often think about buying an old Volvo 240 just for the hell of it.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 10:54:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

I could probably find you a good one pretty easily.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 12:01:45 AM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

My first two cars were beaters. My first car was a 1971 Mustang Grande was should have gone to the junk yard when I bought it. Avocado green and orange because of mismatched seats out of a wrecked 71 because the originals were trashed. When it finally died I sold it to a guy for junk and it sat with other junked cars. A couple of years ago I was curious to see if it was there. It was so I bought it and put an ungodly amount into restoring it back to its look of infamy. My second beater was an 89 Jeep Cherokee which could not be killed. It too was worn out but kept going. I grew up learning how to keep junkers running which is why I think I enjoy flipping cars now. The beater that nearly turned me off on flipping cars was my Iso Grifo disaster.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 11:37:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

qwertyfla1

Beaters are great because you can park them anywhere and not give a shit if someone dings it or scratches it. With a nice vehicle your stress level goes way up. MY favourite and my second car was a 88 325is that I picked up in 92 and put over 200K on the odometer and would roll the odometer back to make myself feel better about it. I drove the snot out of that car -so much fun and despite a melted fuse box was super reliable but would eat through tires every 7K miles. I sold it for parts and deeply regret it every time I see a car of that vintage,

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 7:30:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I guy I went to grad school with is an investment Banker at TD. His "Beater" is a BMW 3 series. His good car is a 911. On the no wife, no kids, no cares plan. Nice setup if you can swing it.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 8:39:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

I could probably find you a good one pretty easily.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Seem to be some decent ones there.

My issue is I have 5 garage bays (really 4 full size, another that could work for little 2 seater) and need to allocate:

1. Daily driver
2. Wife's daily driver
3. Old Convertible
4. Future Jeep / Bronco
5. Future Other

Not sure if I want to spend my future other on a Volvo that I might drive a few hundred miles a year. Would be smarter to get a pick up or something utilittarian so we don't need to worry about practicality for anything else.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 12:50:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Park the Volvo outside.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 12:54:37 PM | | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

I should add that none of these are and need to be all that expensive. Would prefer a variety of different rides vs having 2 very expensive ones.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 12:51:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

Park the Volvo outside.
-------------------------------------------------------------
I've got enough stuff in my driveway already. Plus that's where the kids park.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 1:29:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

haha I built what looks like a guest house but is really a garage disguised.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 1:44:12 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

My wife doesn't really care what I buy (as long as I don't go completely crazy), but I think me telling her that I need 6 cars would pretty much end all that.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 3:28:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

My wife knows I will buy cars, so when she sees me selling off she asks "OK, what are you buying?" Most recently the answer was the Jensen Interceptor Coupe which got delayed by the COVID bullshit.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 3:56:13 PM | | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]