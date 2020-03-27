What Ever Happened To The Market Of People Looking To Buy BEATERS? HAVE You OR Do You Own One??

There are so many classic terms in the world of cars. But one of the best to me has always been one you would hear from a friend.



Me: Hey guy, what have to been up to?



Friend: Been trying to find a good BEATER.



If you don't know what a BEATER is, it's a cheap, used vehicle one has for the winter or as a daily so they don't screw up their nice car or their good car isn't good in inclement situations.



I've had a number over the years, more when I lived in Buffalo.



The last one I've had was 2003 Saab 9-3 (original MSRP $38k) that I bought from a guy with only 28,000 miles for $2,800.00. It was like new. I didn't really need it but it was in such good shape and so cheap I couldn't say no. My kids weren't unhappy either because there was extra car to use and i felt good because it was good and safe. Had lot's of happy memories in it.



So our questions tonight are...



Have you ever had a BEATER or do you OWN one now? And tell us what it was or is. Or any good stories around how you got it...neighbor etc...









