What Happened? Volkwagen Wanted The New Golf R To Have An Audi 5 Cylinder

It was almost six years ago when Volkswagen took the Beijing Motor Show by storm with the unveiling of the R400 concept.

It was supposed to evolve into a production model based on the facelifted Golf Mk7 with around 420 horsepower. However, it never happened as VW pulled the plug to cut non-essential expenditures to better face the costly Dieselgate. While the seventh-generation Golf never got the high-powered version it deserved, the Mk8 is expected to come with a minor output boost as a recent leak signals the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine will have close to 330 hp.

