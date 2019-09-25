What Happens If The UAW And GM Bleed So Much Cash Fighting That They Have To Ask For Federal Bailouts?

Analysts have estimated the ongoing UAW strike is costing GM over $100,000,000 a day.

No telling the estimated cost for the UAW after worker healthcare premiums fell in their lap last week. The stakes are high and the Michigan economy is literally on the line.

While both of these parties are deadlocked and bleeding cash at an astronomical rate, it made me wonder just how deep are these coffers? Can both of them weather a strike for more than a few weeks? If so, at what cost?

Several weeks will certainly tank the Michigan economy costing thousands of innocent families their livelihood. And for what when it come to the big picture?

But the scariest thing I can think of is that one or even both bleed too much cash and ask a federal bailout to recover. If THIS occurs would you be willing to help or let those too big to fail flounder in their own greed?

 

 




What Happens If The UAW And GM Bleed So Much Cash Fighting That They Have To Ask For Federal Bailouts?

User Comments

rockreid

Then they would be better than our current farmers. The GM/Chrysler bailout 10 years ago paid out $80 bill and after the auto makers paid back the loans and the gov divested the whole thing lost about $10 Bill. Currently our farmers are on the hook for about $30 Bill and we will never see this money again. Btw, this farmer bailout payout is climbing fast- another round of payouts is coming.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2019 1:24:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

trboaccord

GM never paid back anything

trboaccord (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2019 2:14:53 PM | | Votes: 2   

80Ho

We let them go into the history books.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2019 2:11:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

rockreid

Do we let the farmers goi into the history books?

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2019 2:23:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

