What If Tesla Tackled The Shipping Industry?

Cargo vessels (shipping boats) are larger than any other man-made moving object on the planet.

This means some need to carry millions of gallons of fuel just to make their trek across the ocean. Nonetheless, despite the huge cost of fuel, this is one of the most economical and effective ways to transport massive loads around the world.

It seems battery-power for cargo vessels would not really be an option in a majority of cases, especially when we're talking about heavy loads and long travel routes. However, cargo ships contribute heavily to the global carbon footprint. With current and future advancements in battery technology, there's definitely an opportunity for companies like Tesla to move into the space in the future.

 



