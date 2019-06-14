What Is He Smoking? Elon Musk Claims His New Pickup Will Have Better Performance Than A Porsche 911

Elon Musk discussed several aspects of the upcoming Tesla Pickup Truck during the recently-held 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting. During the event, Musk talked about the vehicle’s release date, its design, its towing capacity, and its performance, which the CEO noted would be comparable or even better than a base Porsche 911.

Musk noted that the pickup truck would likely see an unveiling near the end of summer 2019, which is in line with his previous forecasts for the vehicle. The CEO also stated that the Tesla Truck is one of the coolest vehicles he has ever seen, pointing out that it won’t be a conventional-looking pickup that just happens to be electric. “We know what that looks like,” Musk noted, seemingly referencing the Rivian R1T, which features a conventional pickup truck design in an all-electric package.