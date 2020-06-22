What Is Old Is New Again: NYC Opens A Waterfront Drive In And Becomes An Instant Hit

I don’t know about you, but it’s been a while since I’ve gone to the movies. Sure, the big theater chains are finally trying to require masks, but I’m not sure I’ll be ready to go back until I’m vaccinated. Good thing New York City just got a drive-in theater.

The notion that drive-in movies might be a solution for the cinema-starved during the pandemic isn’t new or original. Our very own David Tracy even built his own set-up so he could share the home-theater experience with his friends while keeping social distance. And while David’s set-up is damn impressive, I’m not sure it can compete with what has been set up on the Greenpoint waterfront along the East River in Brooklyn.