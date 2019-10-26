What Is The MOST DISAPPOINTING Thing That Happened To You With A BRAND NEW Car?

As I know most of you are well aware, most automotive publications do have access to the manufacturer's press fleet.

This is the collection of test vehicles that are available in a pool, should you be deemed credible by the gatekeepers.

These vehicles tend to be the most looked after autos on the planet — though some aren't so well taken care of — as they're constantly out on loan for evaluation purposes.

Over the 10 plus years I've been involved in testing automobiles, I have had several hiccups along the way. A fender bender here, a broken mirror there, windshield wipers flying off at speed and joining the Chevrolet Corvette "flying roof club," among other things.

When you drive a lot, things happen. This is life.

Ultimately though, these are minor inconveniences. The above paled in comparison to what happened recently. An all-new vehicle left me stranded for the first time.

No, it wasn't an electric vehicle that ran of out charge. It was a run-of-the-mill volume product.

It turns out this brand new car with less than 2,000 miles on the clock had a battery that ran out of juice. The vehicle's doors were all closed and all of the systems were powered off normally. After seeing the battery only reading about 9.3 volts, it was diagnosed as a defective unit that needed to be replaced.

Here's the kicker: It turns out this isn't an isolated incident. Searching the web indicates that this is a common issue for the 2020 Subaru Ascent.

That said, I've got to ask: Has anything like THIS happened to YOU before? If so, what was the MOST DISAPPOINTING thing that happened to you with a BRAND NEW vehicle?



User Comments

MDarringer

I had an astoundingly bad three weeks in an Alfa Giulia. I figured "Hey they must have all the bugs worked out by now" NOPE. I dumped that crap pile back to the courtesy fleet.

I am currently gambling on a 392 Charger. So far so good. We acquired a Dodge/Ram store, so I grabbed a Charger. I've heard some minor concerns about the Challenger/Charger but several friends have them and are pleased. I'm loving the Charger. Miss the Telluride a lot.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 1:23:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

valhallakey

What problems did you have over those 3 weeks? Our neighbor has had his Stelvio (essentially a Giulia on stilts) for about 4 months now and loves it, no problems at all so far. On the other hand some friends of ours are getting rid of their F150 after less than a year for a Honda Pilot... hated the truck nothing but problem after problem.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 2:14:56 AM | | Votes: 3   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD- At what point do you have to switch? 1,000 miles? 5,000 miles? 392 Charger should be a fun ride. I'd be interested in getting back into a Telluride for winter, but as you live in California.... enjoy the Charger.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 10:17:31 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It went into limp mode several times. Completely stranded me twice. Accelerating hard onto the freeway was hit or miss given that it could trigger limp mode.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 10:19:08 AM | | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

The switch is largely my call. The trick is not to have too many miles for a CPO.

Most weeks I average 450 miles, so I rack up the miles at a prodigious rate.

The Giulia--when it ran properly--was fun to drive, but I just could not take the chance. It went into limp mode in stop-and-go traffic on the 405 on a hot day. I go to Tucumcari New Mexico several times a year and I was going to take the Giulia, but that time I flew to Albuquerque and rented a car.

That drive in the Telluride was blissful as it was back in the days of the Continental.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 4:21:15 PM | | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

I had the clutch go out on my brand new Audi S5 at 3000 miles!

The car had to be towed to the nearest Audi dealership - not where I bought it.

They wanted to charge me for a new clutch - said it was a wear and tear item and that I'd probably been drag racing the car. Seriously, the guy said that to me.

Wanted to bill me $4000 for a new clutch on a brand new car I had just paid $65k for! I almost went postal.

It wasn't a lease, I bought it so of course I was babying it like crazy. Zero hard launches - wanted to keep it for the long haul.

I called the dealership where I had bought the car in a rage and eventually they agreed to fix it at no charge. It took a while. Not a good time.

The car was absolutely trouble free for the next five years.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 4:53:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

VW/Audi is VERY anti-customer.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 6:22:18 PM | | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

Disagree. I have owned 7 Audis. 6 with zero issues. The only one that had an issue was the one I bought used from the original owner with low mileages. Slightly outside of warranty, the exhaust manifold separated from the midpipe. The dealership deemed it was due to a previous O2 sensor repair and Audi was quick to approve the repair outside of warranty.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 7:18:04 PM | | Votes: 1   

pcar4evr

All ancient history: I had a mid-70's Datsun 260Z that had terrible vapor lock problems. Drive the car in the summer, stop for a short time at a store, and then step on the accelerator... and not go faster than 5 mph. Very exciting times pulling into on-going traffic. And then there was the brand new Saab 9000 that died every time we made a hard left turn (electrical short, finally fixed)

pcar4evr (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 5:16:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

valhallakey

My Dad had the same issue with his 77 280Z.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 10:56:20 AM | | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

Responses from Tesla owners should be good entertainment

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 8:39:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

runbuh

Read the next article down?

runbuh (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 8:40:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

I ran over a can of paint in the garage and it went all over the frickin' place.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 10:13:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

valhallakey

This is the worst one, can't blame anyone but yourself and I can only imagine the mess...

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 10:57:33 AM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Honest to God, I'm laughing with you and not at you.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 6:33:54 PM | | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Chevy V8 truck threw a rod at 1,200 miles. While dealer was rebuilding the engine a mechanic backed into the truck and severely dented the passenger door. A week after I got the truck back the engine caught fire while my son was driving it. I asked GM to replace the truck under warranty but they refused. Went lemon law and got a full cash refund. A nightmare.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 11:47:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

This is the worst one, can't blame anyone but yourself and I can only imagine the mess...
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's far worse than you think.

I back halfway out and hear a crunch. Get out to investigate and find a crushed gallon of white paint trapped under the car and oozing all over, including up all over the side of the back tire.

I can't reach it, so I figure I'll back it all the way out into the driveway and then clean up. Get back in, drive 10 feet, get out and now I've made white tire tracks all over the garage and driveway and smeared this oozing can everywhere.

So I decide to go in the house to get a bunch of cleaning supplies, hunt for scrub brushes, go in the kitchen, then in the basement, find what I need and as I'm heading back out the door into the garage I realize there are white paint footprints that I had left in the garage leading into the house and, it turns out, in every room where I was looking for all that crap.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 10/26/2019 2:16:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

